The Best Reddit-Approved Makeup Products for Sensitive Eyes

Runny eyeliner and smudged mascara aren’t uncommon makeup blunders, but for those with sensitive eyes, these are more than minor setbacks. They’re also a painful reminder of how frustrating it can be to find products that won’t leave you with irritation or worse: an allergic reaction.

And if you don’t have access to a dermatologist, the stakes are even higher as you’re forced to endure a lot of trial and error before finding what works for you. Thankfully, websites like Reddit host communities of makeup wearers who are always sharing the must-haves we never knew you needed.

We’ll never grow tired of unearthing outrageous and borderline ridiculous beauty hacks, like this Listerine-infused foot exfoliator. But we’ve also learned not to overlook the tamer, but just as important discussions, while perusing the Makeup and SkincareAddiction threads. With that being said, we’re spotlighting 11 products that Reddit users swear by for their sensitive eyes.

See exactly why they’re obsessed below.