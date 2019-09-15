20 Under-$20 Products For Maintaining Vibrant Hair Color at Home

Scroll To See More Images

Dipping into hair dye is not cheap when you leave the color change to a professional (as you should, especially if it’s permanent). Beyond that initial appointment are maintenance appointments for toning, gloss treatments or simple color touch-ups. It probably doesn’t seem like much when everything’s so spaced out, but one look your billing statement will reveal that things add up–quickly. So when it comes to the products for maintaining hair color at home, a low price point definitely helps.

Of course, you need your standard shampoo and conditioner along with a deep treatment for wash days. However, there are also plenty of other products that help keep your dye job in check. For someone whose roots grow in quickly, a root touch-up pen is game-changing. If you’re a blonde, a violet cleanser keeps your strands from looking orange. And when the damage goes far beyond what you predicted, a creamy protein treatment is basically a spa day for your hair. With that being said, here are some of the best under-$20 options for maintaining vibrancy in between appointments.

Batiste Divine Dark Dry Shampoo Plus

A hint of color is included in this new formula so you don’t have to worry about a white cast.

$9.99 at Ulta

Bosley Bos-Defense Nourishing Shampoo

A sulfate-free cleanser that fortifies thinning hair without disturbing color.

$19.95 at Ulta

John Frieda Go Blonder Lemon Miracle Masque

A lemon oil-infused mask that creates more hair bonds for stronger strands and a more vibrant blonde hue.

$8.99 at Ulta

Pravana Cleanse Color Protect Shampoo

An antioxidant-rich cleanser that restores shine to hair for up to 60 washes.

$19.99 at Ulta

Verb Leave-In Mist

A color-safe leave-in conditioner for nourishing hair and preventing breakage.

$16 at Verb

Ardell Touch of Color

A quick-drying pen for covering grays or roots that don’t match your dye job.

$5.99 at Ulta

Biotera Color Care Milk Treatment

Replace your conditioner with this treatment for color-treated strands.

$9.99 at Sally Beauty

Blond Brilliance Ammonia-Free Toner

Lift your hair color up a level and get rid of brassiness in just 15 minutes.

$4.79 at Sally Beauty

Brite Liquid Hair Chalk

Experiment with neon colors by using this vegan color pen and wash out your creation at the end of the day.

$12 at Ulta

Dippity Do ColorPop Electric Hair Chalk

A rub-on powder shadow for when you want to be spontaneous.

$6.99 at Ulta

Hair Chemist Brassiness Hair Oil

Brighten highlights and conceal brassy color with this lavender-infused oil.

$2.99 at Sally Beauty

Joico Blonde Life Violet Conditioner

Neutralize brassy, yellow tones and nourish damaged strands with this tamanu- and monoi oil-infused conditioner.

$19.50 at Ulta

Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo

And if you have the conditioner, you might as well get the matching shampoo.

$18.50 at Ulta

KeraColor Color+ Clenditioner

This vegan dual treatment deposits color and cleanses at the same time.

$10.97 at Ulta

Madison Reed Prime for Perfection Hair Color Primer

Apply this to dry hair before shampooing to brighten your shade.

$20 at Ulta

Matrix Biolage ColorLast Conditioner

This low pH conditioner is made without parabens to protect color-treated hair from losing its vibrancy.

$19 at Ulta

Mystic Divine Luminous Shine After Color Treatment

A lightweight leave-in conditioner to apply before heat-styling.

$4 at Sally Beauty

Punky Colour Get the Yellow Out

This vitamin-infused treatment tones down brassiness in just five minutes.

$14.99 at Ulta

SheaMoisture Hydrate + Repair Protein Power Treatment

A honey-, yogurt- and mafura oil-infused mask for when breakage gets the best of you.

$11.49 at Ulta

Sun Bum Tone Enhancer

A lightweight mist for slowing down color-fade and smoothing down flyaways.

$14.99 at Ulta

