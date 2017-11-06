7 Basic Products You Need to Maintain Blonde Hair

I’ve cut, fried and dyed my hair into just about every style you can imagine, but none required more maintenance than my blonde pixie. Besides the fact that I had to cut my hair every two weeks, there was also the added stress of constantly concealing dark roots and subjecting my hair to monthly bleach sessions.

Although I always obsessed over the end result, the cold, hard truth is that it took a toll on my routine and bank account. Maintaining blonde hair is no easy feat and especially difficult if you decide to do it on a whim like me. With that being said, I’ve curated a list of beginner must-haves that I feel every blonde convert should have on her vanity.

Sure, it took me months after my makeover to figure out, but better late than never, right? If you’re about to take the platinum plunge, make sure these seven products are already set up in your bathroom.