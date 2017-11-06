7 Basic Products You Need to Maintain Blonde Hair

I’ve cut, fried and dyed my hair into just about every style you can imagine, but none required more maintenance than my blonde pixie. Besides the fact that I had to cut my hair every two weeks, there was also the added stress of constantly concealing dark roots and subjecting my hair to monthly bleach sessions.
Although I always obsessed over the end result, the cold, hard truth is that it took a toll on my routine and bank account. Maintaining blonde hair is no easy feat and especially difficult if you decide to do it on a whim like me. With that being said, I’ve curated a list of beginner must-haves that I feel every blonde convert should have on her vanity.
Sure, it took me months after my makeover to figure out, but better late than never, right? If you’re about to take the platinum plunge, make sure these seven products are already set up in your bathroom.
1. Brightening Shampoo
Besides the fact that it just looks cool, purple shampoo is actually how you can cut the brassiness out of a dye job and keep your hair from turning orange after a few days. You can also utilize it to punch up highlights or give gray hair a cooler, blue undertone. However, keep in mind that you shouldn't use more than twice a week, as everyday use could completely alter your color.
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Shampoo
Photo:
Drybar
2. Brightening Conditioner
Like a purple shampoo, a matching conditioner will also neutralize brassy strands, while also making them softer and easier to brush later on. Look for ones that are infused with keratin or other nourishing oils that will repair strands that have been especially fried and dyed.
Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Conditioner
Photo:
Drybar
3. Co-Wash or Cleansing Conditioner
If you're a naturalista who doesn't want to dry out her hair with weekly shampoos, invest in a co-wash targeted toward color-treated hair instead. It will remove buildup and brassiness just the same. And if you're feeling extra oily, apply a dry shampoo to your roots as well.
Ouidad Curl Immersion No-Lather Cleansing Conditioner
Photo:
Ouidad
4. Treatment Mask
Hair masks are a universal essential, but especially important when you want to maintain the vibrancy and health of platinum strands. Be sure to use once or twice a week to keep your hair in tip-top shape. And don't be afraid to tack on a treatment when you're getting touched up at the salon; your scalp will thank you.
Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque
Photo:
Joico
5. Nourishing Oil
Unlike a treatment mask that you'd only use once or twice a week, a hair oil is something you can utilize daily to keep your hair from feeling brittle; especially if you're into heat styling. Be sure to do your research beforehand and invest in one that isn't too heavy or light for your texture.
OGX Lavender Platinum Penetrating Oil
Photo:
OGX
6. Color-Refreshing Mist
Since dying your hair every other day would probably lead to shedding or baldness, a color-enhancing spray is the healthiest way to fake day one hair. As always, look for ones geared toward light hair and be cognizant of ingredients that won't clash with the hair color system you used.
Kevin Murphy SHIMMER.ME.BLONDE
Photo:
Kevin Murphy
7. Root Cover-Up
Lastly, if you're not aiming for the dark root/light strand combo, a dependable concealer will lower the number of follow-up appointments you need to make your hair color look brand new.
Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Spray, $25, at Rita Hazan
Photo:
Rita Hazan