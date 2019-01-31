The Best Type of Products for Irritated Skin, According to a Clean Beauty Pro

Scroll To See More Images

Flakes in the corner of your nose. Chapped cheeks that can’t seem to stay moisturized. Redness that even the most full-coverage foundation won’t hide. Breakouts that hurt every single time you touch them (because you can’t help it). The unfortunate side effects of winter weather leave very little to be desired and a mountain of creams, serums and other potions that require more patience than we have. Unsurprisingly, finding the best products for irritated skin often feels like a never-ending quest simply because we are desperate for relief at the drop of a dime.

Yes, there is plenty out there to choose from, but narrowing down the choices is, for lack of better words, the struggle to end all struggles. According to Annie Jackson, Credo Beauty Co-Founder and COO, the foolproof way to get it done quickly is by going back to basics and concentrating on two factors. Though clean beauty may not be your jam, there are certain aspects of this growing sector that lend itself to this type of predicament. First, decide on the vehicle of relief. According to Jackson, butters and oils are an ideal choice this time of year since they’re generally formulated to “shield, protect skin from the elements, and nourish depleted, weather-exposed skin” too.

As for the type of ingredients, she recommends going H.A.M. with anti-inflammatories–like chamomile and marula oil— and antioxidants such as niacinamide and vitamin E. The former will calm irritated red skin while the latter swoops in to protect from the environmental stressors that can lead to irritation in the first place. If you’re looking to stick with all-natural ingredients, consider adding anything with amla berry, organic beeswax and sea buckthorn berry to your routine. All three harness the power of both anti-inflammatories and antioxidants simultaneously, while also providing ample nourishment to combat dryness. Ahead are clean beauty products made with this skin-savers, but remember that there are also a slew of more affordable beauty oils–under $20, to be exact–to choose from, as well as head-to-toe hydrators that get the job done at a fraction of the price.

8 Faces Boundless Solid Oil

Amla Berry contains 20 times more Vitamin C than an orange and 75 times more antioxidants than goji berries to help protect against environmental aggressors.

Neal’s Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty Balm

This all-over body balm contains organic beeswax, an emollient that retains moisture, as well as ascorbyl palmitate, a fat-soluble form of vitamin C that provides antioxidants, in addition to its more popular brightening properties.

Kari Gran Essential Balm

This multi-tasking balm, which can also be used on the lips, contains sea buckthorn berry for hydration, organic beeswax which acts as a breathable barrier against environmental stressors without penetrating the skin and organic avocado oil to help strengthen and protect skin by creating a protective barrier.

Marie Veronique Redness Relief Serum

If rosacea is a concern for you, the willow bark (aka salicylic acid) will help calm inflamed skin, in addition to the nourishing effects of sea buckthorn berry extract.

Marie Veronique Soothing B3 Serum

The star ingredient of this pre-moisturizer treatment is vitamin B3, which helps reduce inflammation by improving barrier function and stimulating ceramide production.

Graydon Face Food Mineral Mist

When you’re still dealing with flakiness and dryness after applying all of your skin care products and/or makeup, the ionic colloidal silver in this on-the-go mist acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory.

Ursa Major Golden Hour Recovery Cream

Sea Buckthorn Berry is also rich in omegas, another skin ingredient meant to strengthen skin’s moisture barrier and act as an anti-inflammatory. This rich treatment also includes calendula to help soothe irritated skin.

Pai Chamomile & Rosehip Calming Day Cream

For those with extremely sensitive skin, this artificial fragrance-free day cream contains lavender and chamomile to calm irritation, glycerin for moisture and a slew of oils for added nourishment.

