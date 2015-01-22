Products to Try For Next Level Hair Color Care

Scroll To See More Images

Now that you’ve spent a small fortune on a top-notch color job, you’re not about to watch it drift down the drain with every shower, are you? This seems to happen regardless of whatever “color-safe” shampoo you use sadly, but it’s not as though NOT washing your hair is an option. However, you can give yourself a mini color refresher every time you do with these color-depositing hair products. If you’re wary of what exactly “color-safe” even means, don’t take your chances and instead, add a bit of the color you know will undoubtedly be rinsed away with each shower. Here’s some next-level color care products that will guarantee your color looks freshly-painted after each wash.

Aveda has a few color options in their color-depositing hair care line, but the Black Malva is unique in that it’s versatile for brunettes, silver-haired ladies, and black-haired ladies. It’s basically a cool-toned dark shadow in a conditioner that deposits a black tint onto hair to add cool tones to brunettes and acts as a toner for anyone currently sporting an on-trend silver/gray color. For platinum blondes wanting an icier tone, with regular use of this conditioner, you can turn your platinum locks silver.

(Where to Buy: Aveda Black Malva Conditioner, $19 at Aveda.com)

Everyone knows that heat-styling colored hair is basically like blowing fire on straw. Before you blow-torch your strands, put a protective coating of Shu Uemura’s new Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Thermo-Milk—rich in refining lipids, it adds the proteins to your hair that are removed by chemical treatments like coloring. Doing so plumps up your hair follicle so it can withstand heat better, and so your hair dries quicker and smoother with some molecular help.

(Where to Buy: Shu Uemura Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Thermo-Milk, $38 at shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)

Davines is renowned for their excellent salon hair products, especially for the chemically-damaged. The Alchemic line is specifically designed for colored hair, each shampoo with a toning element and each conditioner with a color-depositing element. They have pretty much all your colors found in nature (that grows out of a human head) covered, from silver (for platinum blondes and white hair) to tobacco (light brown), golden (warm blondes), copper (for ginger hair), red (for deep reds and mahogany), and chocolate (for brunettes and black hair). You’ll find them in salons or beauty supply stores.

(Where to Buy: Davines Alchemic System, $24.50 – 28.50 at Us.Davines.com)

eSalon is a pretty unique service in that, based on a survey you complete on their site, they custom create an at-home hair color for you and ship it straight it to you. It makes sense then that they would also offer the right stuff to maintain that color. Here’s 22 of them, to be exact—a gentle color-depositing shampoo that adds vibrancy to your color with each wash. Just create an account on the brand’s website and fill out your hair color survey to be able to purchase the color you want.

(Where to Buy: Color Deposit Shampoo, $9.99 at eSalon.com)

John Frieda has always been the salon equivalent of drugstore beauty products, so naturally they would offer something just a bit above the rest with these color refreshing glosses. They’re meant to be used as in-shower treatments and cover the spectrum of blonde to red to brunette, both with warm and cool-toned options.

(Where to Buy: John Frieda Color Refreshing Gloss, $11.99 at Target.com)

Redken is seriously getting a gold star for packaging with this color-care series. Available for warm and cool-toned blondes, the conditioner has a dual-chambered bottle, one side with the conditioning agent, and the other side with the toning color. You can dial up how much color toner gets mixed with your conditioner upon squirting, depending on how much you want to tone. It’s like haircare of the future.

(Where to Buy: Redken Blonde Idol Custom-Tone Conditioner, $23.55 at Amazon.com)

The concept of “pore-filling” may seem like a face issue, but hair that’s been colored (and especially bleached) has had the structure of the follicle greatly compromised. The chemicals in hair dye basically lift the cuticles on each hair shaft and either deposit or remove color (sometimes both) onto the shaft, leaving your hair super porous and brittle-feeling. Pureology has addressed that problem with this miracle filler treatment that deposits Keravis into your hair shaft for mega-strengthening. It’s marketed as “Perfect 4 Platinum” but any hair that’s been colored can used some pore fillers. Just spray this on hair after you towel-dry and comb it through as a leave-in treatment. You’ll find that your hair won’t take as long to dry, and it’ll be protected from heat styling.

(Where to Buy: Pureology Perfect 4 Platinum Miracle Filler Treatment, $24.28 at Amazon.com)

