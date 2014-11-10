10 Products That Will Actually Quench Dry, Damaged Hair

Scroll To See More Images

Keeping dry, damaged hair looking and feeling as healthy as possible often feels like an uphill battle. We can’t live without our deep conditioners, and only the most gentle shampoos are suitable for our compromised scalps and gruesome split ends.

Over the course of our endless journey to find the right combination of products that will turn our fried strands into silk (or at least something vaguely resembling silk), we’ve encountered some serious duds … and it’s safe to say that these quenching products are not them. Read on for 10 go-to products to set your dry, damaged hair right!

Philip B. Katira Hair Masque

We’ll be straight with you: We have next to no idea what, exactly, this legendary “katira” is. The packaging claims that katira is “the magic of Persia,” and while that doesn’t really shed light on this magical ingredient, we’ll take it. This intensive oil-free treatment is, for lack of a better word, incredible. Left on until the unique clear gel formula dries into a hard shell, then rinsed, it leaves even the most crispy hair glossy with shine, soft to the touch, and unbelievably light and bouncy. ($40, philipb.com)

Oribe Gold Lust Transformative Masque

There is nothing from the Gold Lust collection that could possibly be improved upon, from the luxurious packaging and sophisticated fragrance to … oh, yeah, the actual formulas. This masque is intense, and though it can be truly tedious to spend extra time in the shower as you wait for a treatment to sink in, this is one you won’t want to wash off. When you finally get around to it, you’ll realize that they weren’t kidding when they said “transformative.” ($62, oribe.com)

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Heat/UV Protective Primer

A solid primer is the key to any good makeup look, so it makes complete sense that a priming hair mist would have similar qualities. This one can be used before heat styling to protect your hair from further damage, or on its own as a base for other products before drying naturally. It doesn’t feel like much going on, but the special blend of lightweight oils packs a serious punch when it comes to detangling, de-frizzing, and taming flyaways. Oh, and it smells pretty great, too. ($26, bumbleandbumble.com)

Pureology Strength Cure Restorative Masque

We were a little confused by this masque before we even tried it, since it describes itself as being optimal for “micro-scarred hair.” We never think of our hair as being scarred, but upon further thought, we agreed that damaged hair is sort of like scarred skin. This thick treatment goes deep to strengthen the hair at its core, and unlike most products of its ilk, it actually works to fortify the cuticle of each strand, making it feel stronger, softer, and less “stretchy.” We also appreciate that it helps protect and preserve our hard-earned color… which is how we got in the micro-scarred boat in the first place. ($58.50, ulta.com)

Shu Uemura Ultimate Remedy Extreme Restoration Duo-Serum

Not only does the two-in-one packaging save us precious counter space, but the formulas inside are pretty darn impressive, too. One side of the dual-chambered pump contains a cream, while the other holds a thick serum that helps to seal the hair fiber and conceal breakage. Massaged into damp hair from the mid-length down, the combination nourishes dry areas and split ends. Added bonus: it can be reapplied throughout the day to control frizz and add shine. ($38, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com)

Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment

Let’s be clear—these aren’t your mother’s single-use oil treatments. They’re packed with the brand’s signature argan oil, which is rich in vitamin E to reverse heat damage and leave hair smooth and healthy. Once opened (which you’ll do in the shower, ideally, because this oil can get messy), the oil self-warms (!) to better penetrate each strand of hair rather than just sit on top of it. Delicious … and at $36 for five super effective treatments, we don’t think it’s a bad deal, either. ($36, sephora.com)

Davines Oi Shampoo

It smells like fresh laundry and somehow manages to give hair the perfect voluminous, soft, shiny texture, even and perhaps especially when air-dried—what more could you want out of a shampoo? This ridiculously gentle cleanser is kind to hair and certainly won’t strip it of color or moisture. It’s rare to find a shampoo that feels good to apply rather than setting off an internal chorus of “please let my dry hair still feel like hair after I’ve washed it,” but this one fits the bill. It’s so good, you could skip conditioner … but we wouldn’t recommend it. ($26, us.davines.com)

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Moringa Immortel

This versatile nourishing oil is best likened to liquid gold, thanks to its gorgeous fragrance and countless benefits. Use it before you style or throughout the day to restore damaged hair with essential nutrients, or just to make it all look really, really shiny. The rich formula makes it perfect for fall and winter: It spares hair from getting battered as a result of wind, cool, dry weather, indoor heating systems, and what have you. Mix a dime-sized amount into a handful of conditioner and leave on for 20 minutes for the softest, shiniest hair ever. ($56, kerastase-usa.com)

Evo End Doctor Split End Sealant

Just what the doctor ordered—this unique creme is effective in keeping split ends together which, as any dry-haired girl knows, is half the battle when it comes to maintaining good hair health. It helps to reduce flyaways and make hair more manageable overall, and it’s especially great for thick, curly hair that just won’t behave. Extra credit, of course, for the witty product descriptions on the packaging. ($25, us.evohair.com)

Ojon Rare Blend Moisture-Rich Cleansing Conditioner

If you’ve yet to work your way into the “no-poo” world, this cleansing conditioner is the best place to start. The low lather is comforting because it feels like you’re cleansing your hair rather than just massaging conditioner into it, and the five oils packed within the formula leave hair soft and shiny. You also don’t have to commit if you don’t want to—you can use this stuff daily, or just alternate in place of your regular shampoo and conditioner. ($27, ojon.com)