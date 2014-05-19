The Best Products and Tools for Clogged Pores

Clogged pores are one of the most common beauty issues and also one of the most annoying. There’s no single cure for blackheads and clogged pores, and even once you’re rid of them they return with a vengeance as soon as you let your guard down. Regular use of these cleansers, masks and treatments will keep stubborn blackheads and other blemishes at bay, plus give you skin that’s so soft and smooth, nobody will ever even suspect you had blackheads in the first place.

REN Invisible Pores Detox Mask ($34, sephora.com)

We don’t know what it is about this French clay-based mask that makes it better than others with similar properties, but the combination of essential oils, kaolin, and amino acids in this formula pull impurities from pores like no other, and it shows—you’ll see spots of oil and clogs visibly rise to the surface as the mask dries. Rather than rinsing with warm water, use your fingertips to gently rub off the clay once dried for a boost of exfoliation.

Coast to Coast Ultra Soothing Cleansing Oil ($39.99, ulta.com)

An oil cleanser is the best way to dissolve dirt within the pores, even for oily and acne-prone skin types. This formula soothes as it cleans, and feels super-refreshing thanks to eucalyptus, peppermint and grapefruit oils. Dispense the oil into dry hands and massage it into your dry face in circular motions, paying special attention to especially clogged areas, and add warm water before rinsing clean.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment ($85, katesomerville.com)

Used once or twice a week, this beloved scrub uses both chemically exfoliating fruit acids and polishing microbeads for a double whammy of deep pore-cleansing power that stimulates natural circulation while soothing and softening.

Bioelements Kerafole ($48, bioelements.com)

With ingredients like ginkgo biloba for revitalizing, citric and malic acids for exfoliating, and lavender, lemon, and tea tree oils for purifying, this tingly mask covers all the pore-purging bases. It smooths, brightens and refreshes skin, and can be used weekly or as part of the intensive “Kerafole purge”—use it for seven days straight to completely purge skin of impurities.

Clarisonic Aria ($199, clarisonic.com)

Sonic cleansing brushes are clinically proven to cleanse skin six times better than with your hands alone when used with a foaming, cream or oil cleanser. All skin types can benefit from an oscillating brush, but they’re especially effective when used regularly on clogged pores and blackhead-prone complexions.

Read more: 8 Products That Made Us Believers