A Guide to Caring For Your Bright Hair

Bright hair colors have been trendy for awhile now, with models like Charlotte Free and Chloe Nørgaard breaking onto the fashion scene in 2011 and 2012 respectively and pretty much shocking us all when designers wanted to book them for shows and ad campaigns with their bright hair – when typically, most shows would never cast models that stuck out quite so much.
Now bright hair is almost (almost) commonplace, and with so many people going for the bleach and bright color dye jobs, we had to spill our knowledge about how to care for your strands as you try to maintain your color. Trust us – the color is fun – and while it is a bit of work to maintain, you won’t regret it. But, make sure to invest in some great moisture masks and color care products along the way so that you don’t end up with a pixie cut afterwards. You can thank us later!
If you're going to go bright, find out how to save your strands during the process.
Hair Masks:
This hair mask from Leonor Greyl will repair any damage you may have done by bleaching your hair pre-bright color treatment. Although it is on the pricey end, it's used sparingly (once or twice a week as needed) so it will last – and quickly bring your hair back to life post-bleach.
Leonor Greyl Masque Quintessence, $145, Netaporter.com
Kerastase is well-known for it's Nuritive line, and this recently relaunched reformulation of the line (called Nutritive Irisome) is everything the line was known for and more. We're loving the Masquintense for Thick or Fine hair if you're in need of some TLC — just keep in mind to wash it out well after use.
Kerastase Masquintense for Thick or Fine Hair, $62.50, kerastase-usa.com
Nexxus Emergencee is a go-to treatment for girls with brightly colored hair. This can be used multiple times a week, or used on dry hair pre-shower for an even deeper treatment if you're looking to really add some extra moisture to your strands.
Nexxus Emergencee Strengthening Polymeric Hair Reconstrucer, $15.99, walgreens.com
Color Care Shampoos & Condtioners:
Purelogy's color care line is one of our must-haves when we're in a bright hair stage. Not only is it gentle and sulfate-free, but it's also great for adding an extra-moisture boost to dry and damaged hair.
Pureology Hydrate, $27, Available in Ulta Stores
When it comes to a great shampoo and conditioner for caring for your color, Davines almost has too many to choose from. We personally love the NouNou Shampoo as it helps to illuminate the tones in your hair. Bonus Tip: If you're really experimenting with bright colors, check out the Alchemic line from Davines as they are great conditioners for pro-longing your color!
Davines NouNou Shampoo, $10-$24, davines.com
On the hunt for a great drugstore brand to care for your colored hair? Clear is a really good option. Their Damage & Color Repair line helps to not only add moisture back into the hair, but won't strip it of color either.
Clear Damage & Color Repair Shampoo, $5, drugstore.com
Hair Oils:
When it comes to styling your bright colored hair, oils are key. Basically, you're always looking for a way to add moisture back into the ends of your bleached hair. Josie Maran's Argan Oil Hair Serum is a great anti-frizz treatment that also helps add shine back to your hiar.
Josie Maran Argan Oil Hair Serum, $30, sephora.com
Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil is one of those products that you just need a couple of drops of and it does wonders. It can also be mixed into many of your styling creams – a huge plus in our books.
Bumble and bumble's Hairdresser's Invisible Oil, $38, sephora.com
Dove's Pure Care Dry Oil is a great lightweight option for those worried about weighing their hair down. This oil is basically foolproof, plus it smells out of this world delicious.
Dove Pure Care Dry Oil Nourishing Treatment, $11, drugstore.com