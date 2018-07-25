The Hair, Skin and Makeup Products Black Celebrities Love

The mantra “flexin’ in my complexion” isn’t just the tagline of Kheris Rodgers and Taylor Pollard’s wildly popular T-shirt line; it’s a way of life for black women and girls. Of course, this level of pride comes with a desire to keep everything healthy and looking its best, too.

We’d be lying if we said we didn’t pay attention to the products and techniques used by famous beauties like Lupita Nyong’o and Yara Shahidi in addition to the ever-expanding community of natural-hair blogs and brown-girl-friendly Instagram accounts, Chances are we won’t be taking milk baths like Mariah Carey anytime soon, but thankfully, there are some more down-to-earth options for us to choose from.

Ahead are some of the hair, skin and makeup products our faves have sworn by over the years; from cleansers that promote a more even skin tone to hair products that enhance curl definition.