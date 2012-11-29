Product Testing: Find Out Which Frizz Serums Really Do Their Jobs

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to glam up your hair for all those festive parties! No matter what your hair type; curly, straight, thin, thick, sleek or wavy – our common bond remains our fear of frizz! Humidity (the main cause of frizz) brings a higher water content to the air, which in turn causes that gorgeous smooth blowout to return to its original state. You may also notice some fly-aways and general unruly hair behavior, which can put a damper on your perfect holiday hairstyle.

Anti-frizz products are abundant on the shelves and claiming to tame your hair once and for all. They promise to smooth hair, calm fly-aways, control curls – all while keeping hair soft and manageable. Which ones can live up to those promises? I tested six of the most popular brands and these are my thoughts on which products will keep your hair frizz-free:

Loved:

Arrojo Defrizz Serum:

I recently got a regretful blowout that actually broke my hair, creating fly-aways that literally stuck straight up. My test for this product was to see if those could be tamed. This serum not only smoothed and de-frizzed my hair, but also gave a silky softness that I instantly fell in love with. Arrojo makes beautiful products that do exactly what they say they’ll do. (Arrojo Defrizz Serum, $16, www.store.arrojoproduct.com)

Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream:

Considering all the awards and “hair scientists” behind this formula, I expected frizz-free greatness. Believe me, this cream was amazing from the moment it touched my hair. It didn’t feel heavy or greasy, and it seemed to melt right into my hair making it healthier where it needed. After blow-drying, my hair felt softer, healthier and completely smooth. (Living Proof No Frizz Styling Cream, $26, www.livingproof.com)

Liked:

John Frieda Frizz-Ease:

This best-selling serum has had the same formula from the beginning – which means it works! Best on dry, frizzy or chemically treated hair, a dime-size amount will fight frizz and control unruly hair. It also has a UV filter to protect from sun damage and keep color lasting longer! However, I found that one drop too many caused my hair to look oily. Lesson learned? Start with a little and you can always add more! (John Frieda Frizz-Ease, $10, www.johnfrieda.com)

Bumble and bumble Defrizz:

Rain or shine, this industry favorite protects against frizz and leaves hair fly-away free. My only concern was that my hair had lost some volume, and I don’t want to trade one hair advantage for another. Because this product did work so well, I would choose it on “up-do” and braid days where volume wasn’t top priority. (Bumble and bumble Defrizz, $26, www.bumbleandbumble.com)

Disappointed:

Yes To Carrots Anti-Frizz Serum:

This felt more like a thick, leave-in conditioner than an anti-frizz product. My fly-aways were gone, but it added too much weight to my hair. Packed with ingredients like avocado oil and mango butter, the best part about this serum were the nourishing qualities – but it fell flat on its claims to banish frizz. (Yes To Carrots Anti-Frizz Serum, $7.99, www.yestocarrots.com)

Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel:

Crunchy and sticky aren’t words I like to use to describe my hair, but I had to the morning I tried this gel. Perhaps it would work better on curly hair or for more constructed hairstyles, but otherwise – this was not a good hair day. (Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $22, www.ouidad.com)