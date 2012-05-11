Product Testing: Top 5 Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about makeup, but beauty junkies and makeup artists agree, finding the perfect eyeliner is our favorite! We want Adele’s famous cat eyes; we want Nicki Minaj’s colorful and artistic liners! Nothing can take you from natural beauty to dramatic gorgeous-ness quite like eyeliner. But there’s one question everyone is asking: Which ones are the best?
Eyeliners now come in a variety of formulas and a rainbow of gorgeous colors. Choose from kohl pencils, gels, liquids and even eyeshadows! It can be overwhelming if you’re not sure what to look for. I think it’s safe to say we all want one that glides on with ease, stays in place, and has vibrant color. When you find an eyeliner that is everything you’ve been looking for, you want to shout it from the rooftops! I’ve researched them all and I guarantee you’ll be shouting about one of these.
This legendary, award winning liquid eyeliner is a makeup bag must-have! One application stays put all day and all night - without running or smudging! It's easy to use and there are 5 beautiful colors. My favorite is 'Black Ink', it's the most intense black pigment you can get! (Stila 'Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner', $20.00, www.stilacosmetics.com)
Another Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner! This gel eyeliner comes in a pot to be applied with an eyeliner brush. Don't worry, it glides on with ease and the water-resistant formula stays all day! There are 8 colors for you to try! (Bobbi Brown 'Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner', $25.00 www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com )
These moisture-packed eyeliners come in 24 vibrant colors and draw on so smoothly, they fly off the shelves! After 30 seconds, the color dries for a long lasting waterproof finish. Choose the shade 'Perversion' for the blackest of all black pencils. It's amazing! (Urban Decay '24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil', $20.00, www.urbandecay.com)
This liner comes in 15 shades, including the highly demanded colors 'Black Black' & 'Mink Brown'. They are double the size of most eyeliners, and have a price that can't be beat! There's no doubt why these were also picked as an Allure Beauty Awards winner! (Wet N Wild 'Color Icon Brow & Eye Liner', $.99, www.wnwbeauty.com)
Originally created for water ballet performers, these best-sellers stay put all day and night! They come in a rainbow of 26 shades and glide on effortlessly. They also double as an eyeshadow! (Make Up For Ever 'Aqua Eyes Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil', $19.00, www.makeupforever.com)