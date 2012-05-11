Product Testing: Top 5 Eyeliners To Make Your Eyes Pop

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about makeup, but beauty junkies and makeup artists agree, finding the perfect eyeliner is our favorite! We want Adele’s famous cat eyes; we want Nicki Minaj’s colorful and artistic liners! Nothing can take you from natural beauty to dramatic gorgeous-ness quite like eyeliner. But there’s one question everyone is asking: Which ones are the best?

Eyeliners now come in a variety of formulas and a rainbow of gorgeous colors. Choose from kohl pencils, gels, liquids and even eyeshadows! It can be overwhelming if you’re not sure what to look for. I think it’s safe to say we all want one that glides on with ease, stays in place, and has vibrant color. When you find an eyeliner that is everything you’ve been looking for, you want to shout it from the rooftops! I’ve researched them all and I guarantee you’ll be shouting about one of these.

Which is your favorite eyeliner from the slideshow above? Let us know in the comment section below!