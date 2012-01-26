Product Testing: Maybelline Dream Nude Airfoam Foundation

I’ll admit that I am somewhat of a foundation snob. It is the one thing in my makeup bag that I will splurge on because, well, it’s the foundation! When your skin has a perfect finish the rest of your makeup will go on smoothly and perfectly, giving you a flawless look.

When picking a foundation I have a few criteria that I put any product through. So when I heard about Maybelline’s new Dream Nude Airfoam foundation I knew I had to put it to the test.

See how this revolutionary foam foundation stood up against my checklist below:

Texture:

When it comes to foundation I am a liquid girl all the way. I like the coverage liquid foundation provides vs. powder cover-up (plus it also helps with that dewy glow I strive for). The best part about Dream Nude Airfoam is that the foundation comes out as a foam (hence the name). Unlike anything I have ever seen before, the foundation comes out light and fluffy and turns into a more liquid consistency once applied to the face. Only downside is that because it is a foam, no matter how hard you try it is almost impossible to dispense the perfect amount and I end up wasting a lot with each application.

Rating: 3/5

Application:

When I saw that the product was foam I automatically assumed that application would be simple and done most effectively with fingertips. But once I started applying the product to my face I realized that it turned into a more liquid consistency and I wish I had used a sponge or foundation brush to use for a more even application — next time!

Rating: 3/5

Absorption:

At first I was disappointed with the thick consistency of the product because I was expecting something lighter, but once I let it absorb into my skin for a few moments it left my skin nourished and even without being tooheavy.

Rating: 5/5

Coverage:

With 12 different shades, it is almost guaranteed that you will find a tone that will match your skin. I used the “classic ivory” shade to even out my skin and cover red splotches, but for trouble areas like pimples or dark spots I’d definitely recommend a concealer on top. BONUS: The foundation comes with SPF 16 for sun protection to boot.

Rating: 4/5

Longevity:

What is so great about the light consistency of Dream Nude Airfoam is that after a few moments you forget it is even on your face. The product instantly dries so you can apply makeup without having to worry about touch-ups by lunch time!

Rating: 5/5