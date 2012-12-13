Product Testing: Find Out Which Mascaras Really Work

Ladies, we take mascara very, very seriously. Every one of us is more than willing to dish about which tube we stock up on for its lash-perfecting qualities, or what we’re still desperately searching for in a mascara. We want sky-high length, major volume, more curl, no flaking or clumping – and we’d love it wrapped up with a bow for us this holiday season!

Over the years mascara has become one of the most important steps in our makeup routine. Whether you woke up late and need a quick beauty solution or want a glamorous look for this year’s holiday party, mascara can instantly brighten your face – making you look more youthful and awake! I scoured the beauty aisles for the best mascara in the biz, and this is what I found:

Loved:

Dior Diorshow Mascara:

If you want luxuriously full, lengthy lashes – this mascara has held the throne since it graced the runway over 10 years ago. The legendary brush was inspired by toothbrushes used backstage to give models the most show-stopping lashes possible. The formula is creamy, non-drying, adds mega length, volume and never flakes. What more could you ask for? (Dior Diorshow Mascara, $25, sephora.com)

L’Oreal Original Voluminous Mascara:

You’ll find a few versions of this voluminous mascara, but the original is one of the best you can get. It delivers perfectly plush lashes with buildable length and tons of soft volume. The nourishing formula keeps lashes healthy and won’t clump between applications. For the price, you can’t beat it! (L’Oreal Original Voluminous Mascara, $7.25, lorealparisusa.com)

Liked:

Almay One Coat Lengthening Mascara:

I had never tried this brand before. Shame on me. The moment I opened this mascara and saw the feathery soft texture and rich carbon color, I knew my lashes were in for a treat. Enjoy instant length and volume in one sweep, without clumping! The gentle formula is packed with aloe and vitamin B5, keeping lashes nourished and conditioned. (Almay One Coat Lengthening Mascara, $6.79, ulta.com)

Benefit They’re Real:

This jet-black, long wearing mascara takes lashes from 0 to 60 in one application. Lashes double in length and volume and it has a custom domed tip to lift and curl even the tiniest of lashes. My only concern was how much it clumped up with each application. If you don’t mind combing a few of those out, this mascara could be the one for you! (Benefit They’re Real, $23, benefitcosmetics.com)

Disappointed:

d.j.v. beautenizer Fiberwig LX:

I applied this mascara and literally freaked myself out – spider legs! My lashes were so long, like “smacking people in the face on the subway” long. You may think this is a good thing, but it caused a lot of smearing on my upper eyelids and clumped with each application. This mascara could really help build length for shorter lashes. However, for others who are looking for some natural added length and volume, this one is rarely believable and gets the wrong kind of attention. (d.j.v. beautenizer Fiberwig LX, $22, sephora.com)

Maybelline Great Lash:

This one just doesn’t do it for me anymore – I know, shocking. There are probably some of you out there saying “Huh? I love this mascara!” Yep, I saw those reviews. Honestly guys, I think the hot pink packaging has us swirly-eyed! The formula is a bit watery and takes lashes that have natural volume to skinny and barely there. Sure, there’s length– but length without volume isn’t ideal in the mascara world. This drugstore staple has been around forever, but others have actually surpassed it in greatness at this point. (Maybelline Great Lash, $6.40, maybelline.com)