Product Testing: Find Out Which Lip Exfoliators Are Our Top Picks

Oh baby, it’s cold outside! Winter weather wreaks havoc on our skin, our hair, our nails, and especially our lips. While many of us are buffing away dry skin with body loofahs & face scrubs, we forget to do the same for our lips! A scrub is the perfect solution to smooth, soften and nourish lips during the cold winter months (and year-round)!

Lip scrubs start with a grainy formula such as raw sugar. The grains help to exfoliate away the dead skin cells that cause cracked, chapped lips. They also contain nourishing oils such as jojoba, castor oil, or shea butter to instantly hydrate dry lips. An elixir of vitamins and antioxidants can be added as well to promote cell recovery and healing. While your favorite lip balm will help protect and moisturize, exfoliating is essential to keep your lips in tip-top shape! Lip scrubs can be used daily, weekly, before wearing a bold lipstick or anytime you want to pamper. Most require only a small amount – simply rub onto lips with your finger in a circular motion, then wipe away. Check out each of the lip scrubs I tested and how they worked below.

Loved:

Fresh Sugar Lip Polish

This lip-perfecting polish had me hooked with “brown sugar crystals.” I have a sweet tooth! It also turned out to be one of the best I’ve ever used. Tiny sugary beads gently buff away dry skin leaving your lips incredibly smooth and soft. It’s also mixed with shea butter and other nourishing oils to help keep your lips moisturized. (Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, $22.50, fresh.com)

Sara Happ The Lip Scrub

Bye-bye dry, flaky lips! This best-selling lip scrub comes in an assortment of heavenly flavors and all of them have the same sweet grainy formula. Rub a small amount on your lips and then wipe off with a tissue to reveal a soft, supple pout! Sara is right, I wonder how I’ve lived without it! (Sara Happ The Lip Scrub, $24, sarahapp.com)

Liked:

LUSH Bubble Gum Lip Scrub ($9.95) www.lushusa.com

Any beauty product that feels like a trip to the candy shop will always be on my favorites list! Made of Fair Trade sugar and oils, this bubblegum flavored lip scrub will exfoliate your lips without tearing, leaving them flawless. It took me awhile to get used to licking off the excess product, but it’s 100% edible and the delicious bubblegum flavor completely won me over! (LUSH Bubble Gum Lip Scrub, $9.95, lushusa.com)

Tarte Marajuca Lip Exfoliant ($16.00) www.tartecosmetics.com

The raw sugar and pure maracuja oil formula in this lip scrub renews your lips while sloughing away dryness. It actually makes your lips look fuller and more youthful – thanks to vitamin C, antioxidants and the special blend of oil. I love that the “gritty” texture exfoliates then seems to melt away! (Tarte Marajuca Lip Exfoliant, $16.00, tartecosmetics.com)

Disappointed:

Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub ($18.00) www.blissworld.com

As a lover of many of Bliss products, I had high expectations for this lip scrub. Unfortunately the grainy texture just wasn’t “grainy” enough for me to see the fabulous difference I wanted. It smelled great and did add moisture (like a lip balm) thanks to the jojoba seed, olive oils and shea/cocoa butter it’s made with. However, as an exfoliator for the lips it fell short of its promises. (Bliss Fabulips Sugar Lip Scrub, $18, blissworld.com)

Bite Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub ($18.00) www.sephora.com

I’d been eyeing this product for a while thanks to its delicious “whipped cherry” name and BITE’s 100% natural antioxidant-packed formula. The smell was as wonderful as I had imagined! Sadly the beads were too smooth to really slough away the dry skin, leaving an underwhelming result. (Bite Whipped Cherry Lip Scrub, $18, sephora.com)