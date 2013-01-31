Product Testing: Find Out Which Face Oils Can Work For You

I know what you’re thinking. Oil? On my face? On purpose? I understand your fear – especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin to begin with. However, not all oils will cause breakouts, over-moisturize, or leave your face blinding onlookers in the sun. New skin perfecting formulas have made face oils the latest skincare must-have! So even though it seems like oil is the last thing you want to treat your face with, a radiant, balanced and more youthful complexion is in your future. Face oils work in several different ways: balancing skin’s natural oil production, delivering active ingredients deep in to the skin (including retinol, antioxidants, vitamin C & E), fighting wrinkles and boosting moisture. Dry skin types will benefit from an oil that delivers deep hydration through the day. Oily/Combination skin types need a gentle oil that is lightweight and balancing, leaving a youthful glow. See the slideshow above for my expert advice on face oils and which are best for your skin type!

Loved:

Josie Maran Argan Oil

This oil has had my heart and my skin’s loyalty since the moment I discovered it. Made from the virgin first cold press from the fruit of the Argan tree, it’s the highest quality you can get – nourished and revitalized skin is the proof! Rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, this oil is safe for all skin types, easily absorbs in to the skin and has incredible healing, conditioning and anti-aging benefits. (Josie Maran Argan Oil, $14-$96, josiemarancosmetics.com)

Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil

A lightweight, non-greasy oil that delivers a rare blend of oils and restorative omegas – sea buckthorn oil, seaberry, cranberry, grapeseed and sweet almond (yes, it smells amazing!) Perfect for balancing skin that is dry, and overcompensating by delivering more oil. A few drops give a boost of moisture and vitamin E to keep skin looking youthful and radiant! (Fresh Seaberry Moisturizing Face Oil, $50, sephora.com)

Liked:

Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil

This face oil acted more as a natural astringent than an oil, but in fact it’s both! The formula of rosewood, geranium and lotus work to extract impurities and tighten pores. It also contains hazelnut oil to soften skin and seal in moisture. Great for oily or acne prone skin! (Clarins Lotus Face Treatment Oil, $50, clarinsusa.com)

Jurlique Skin Balancing Face Oil

This smart oil helps to balance dry and oily combination skin by imitating your skin’s natural oil production. It delivers just the right amount of luxurious, non-greasy plant oils and antioxidants to moisturize and stabilize your skin at the same time. (Jurlique Skin Balancing Face Oil, $29, jurlique.com)

Disappointed:

Caudalie Divine Oil

Caudalie products have been in my skincare routine for years. Their ingredients work miracles and are simply divine – except this one for me. The problem was that this oil was too oily for my skin (combination/ oily). If you have problems with dry skin on your face or body, this oil will melt right in infusing antioxidant grape-seed and shea butter where you need it most. (Caudalie Divine Oil, $49, caudalie.com)

Bobbi Brown Extra Face Oil

This face oil did exactly what the name says – it gave extra! The concentrated multi-purpose oil absorbs immediately, delivering sesame, sweet almond, olive, and jojoba oils to the skin. You can’t deny the heavenly scent of neroli, patchouli, lavender, and sandalwood. It was on the heavy side for my skin-type. However for dry skin types, you will be rewarded with dewy, moisture-rich, conditioned skin after using this product! (Bobbi Brown Extra Face Oil, $62, sephora.com)