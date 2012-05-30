Our 10 Favorite Primers With SPF To Use This Summer

Of all the things women wish for, the ability to wear less makeup without having to sacrifice looking great is one of the most important. Especially during the summer, when the appeal of rolling out of the bed and onto the beach is high, it’s hard to swallow the harsh reality that we need a little help from our makeup bags to look fabulous. For this reason, we get overly excited (and rightfully so) when a product comes along that allows us to skip a step in the morning. Enter: Primers with SPF.
Previously known as the reason our makeup can stay in place for an entire day, primers are now being made with SPF built in, which is fabulous for two reasons. First, you don’t have to apply another sunblock to your face. Second, the oily sunblocks that have made you break out for years can now not be used on your face thus resulting in less acne, and a lighter feel throughout the day. Naturally, we sorted through the lot of primers containing SPF to find the best ones around for you. We promise if you give them a shot, your face will thank you this summer.
The keyword for this product is anti: anti-stress, antioxidant, and anti-pollution skincare.
(NARS Pro-Prime Multi-Protect Primer SPF 30, $32, nordstrom.com)
For a waterproof primer without sulfates or synthetic dyes, check out Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer.
(Hourglass Veil Mineral Primer SPF 15, $52, sephora.com)
Dermalogica's primer offers SPF, line smoothing, and an anti-aging solution. Sign us up!
(Dermalogica Skinperfect Primer SPF 30, $48, dermalogica.com)
This primer's got oil absorbing powder, so the grease you've been putting up with in other SPFs is nowhere to be found.
(MAC Prep + Prime Face Protect SPF 50, $30, nordstrom.com)
For a primer with a lightweight, matte finish, try Mary Kay's.
(Mary Kay Foundation Primer Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $16, marykay.com)
If you've got super sensitive or acne-prone skin, try Physicians Formula primer.
(Physicians Formula Correcting Primer SPF 15, $8.76, drugstore.com)
To battle redness, uneven skin tone and the sun, use Shiseido's primer.
(Shiseido Refining Makeup Primer SPF 21, $30, sephora.com)
The best thing about this product: it can be worn alone or under makeup. Either way, we love it.
(Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer SPF 15, $40.29, amazon.com)
For a bronze tint and protection against the sun, Too Faced does the job wonderfully.
(Too Faced Primed & Poreless SPF 20 Bronze Tint Face Primer, $30, toofaced.com)
If you plan on being in front of the paparazzi this summer, take a note from the Victoria's Secret Angels and try the PRO Airbrush FX primer.
(PRO Airbrush FX Face Primer SPF 20, $18, victoriassecret.com)