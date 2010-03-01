Tarte Celebutante Moisturizing Dry Oil Spray

Just because you haven’t seen the sun in four months doesn’t mean you can’t boast a healthy faux-glow. This dry body oil spray features a tropical coconut scent and gives skin a sexy champagne-hued sheen that makes you look like you just returned from a jaunt to the Maldives. Apricot and avocado oils help hydrate and sooth while vitamin E protects your newly-radiant skin from free radical damage. Dull, pasty complexions don’t stand a chance against this shimmery skin soother.
Price: $34
Where To Buy: tartecosmetics.com
As one the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.