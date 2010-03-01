Tarte Celebutante Moisturizing Dry Oil Spray

Just because you haven’t seen the sun in four months doesn’t mean you can’t boast a healthy faux-glow. This dry body oil spray features a tropical coconut scent and gives skin a sexy champagne-hued sheen that makes you look like you just returned from a jaunt to the Maldives. Apricot and avocado oils help hydrate and sooth while vitamin E protects your newly-radiant skin from free radical damage. Dull, pasty complexions don’t stand a chance against this shimmery skin soother.

Price: $34

Where To Buy: tartecosmetics.com