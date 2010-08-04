Sonia Kashuk Nail Colour

When it comes to affordable, easy-to-use cosmetics that do what they say and then some, Sonia Kashuk can’t be beat. The makeup artist turned makeup mogul is our go-to brand when we need professional-quality products that won’t break the bank. Add nail polish to the list of coveted essentials the brand offers, as Kashuk recently launched her own line of lacquers. Available in 10 gorgeous shades, each polish has a high-shine finish and a chip-resistant formula that makes painting your nails at home a breeze.

Price: $4.99

Where To Buy: target.com