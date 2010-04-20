Eco-Friendly Beauty

Doing your part to help protect our planet is simple; just add eco-friendly products to your beauty regimen and you’ll be doing a good deed for the environment. To make Earth Day a little more beautiful this year, we rounded up a few of our favorite new natural products that not only benefit you, but also give back to the environment. Read on to find out which brands make it easy to be green.

Kiehl’s Açai Damage-Repairing Toning Mist

This toning mist features limited-edition labels designed by celebrities like Julianne Moore and Pharrell. It’s packed full of ingredients from the Amazon, including organic açai berry to help protect you from the sun’s powerful rays and counteract signs of aging. Plus, 100% of all net proceeds will benefit the Rainforest Alliance. $26, kiehls.com.

Elemis Exotic Lime & Ginger Travel Duo

Indulge yourself with the soothing effects of this body wash and lotion duo. Infused with plant-derived ingredients, the wash works to exfoliate while its lotion counterpart targets deep beneath the surface to give you soft, touchable skin. Purchases made this month support CARE’s research and advocacy around climate change. $20, timetospa.com.

Sonia Kashuk Out of the Woods 6-Piece Brush Set

Crafted with 100% organic materials, this 6-piece brush set is made with natural and synthetic fibers and features bamboo brush handles. Housed in a unique and stylish case that doubles as an ultra-chic clutch, this set makes it easy to give back and still look good doing it. $19.99, target.com.

Physicians Formula Bamboo Wear Bamboo Compact

Made from naturally sustainable bamboo, this compact offers more than just an innovative design. Equipped with a makeup brush applicator and mirror, it eliminates waste by offering a reusable compartment that can be refilled with your choice of blush or bronzer, each available in 3 shades. $6.95, physiciansformula.com.