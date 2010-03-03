StyleCaster
Share

King of Shaves Woman Pamper & Moisturize Shaving Gel

What's hot
StyleCaster

King of Shaves Woman Pamper & Moisturize Shaving Gel

Megan McIntyre
by
King_of_Shaves_PM_Gel_Reviews.jpg

For a close, smooth shave you need a super-luxe shave cream and this silky one from King of Shaves definitely fits the bill. Designed specifically for women’s sensitive legs, the lightweight gel glides on easily and delivers all the pampering of a cream, without all the gunk. Extracts of chamomile and rose soothe and calm the skin while microcapsules filled with vitamin E and grapeseed oil burst on contact to directly deliver intense hydration as you shave. So bare those legs with pride because razor bumps and painful burns are no longer an issue.

Price: $5.99
Where To Buy: amazon.com

As one the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share