Tom Ford Private Blend Lip Color

If there’s one man who knows how to make a woman look and feel sexy, it’s Tom Ford. The envelope-pushing designer, famous for his risqué ads for Gucci, can take everything from sunglasses to perfume and make the wearer feel like a sultry, glamorous lady of leisure. Such is the case with his new line of lipsticks–12 decadent and pigmented lip colors ranging from seductive plum to barely-there nude. Each of the universally flattering shades is enriched with exotic ingredients like soja seed, Brazilian murumuru butter and chamomilla flower oil to create a creamy, richly-pigmented lipstick that goes on smoothly and nourishes lips.

Price: $45

Where To Buy: bergdorfgoodman.com

Try on this and more lipsticks in our virtual Makeover Studio!