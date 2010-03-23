Lumene Sensitive Touch Cleansing Wipes

These Finnish gems are specially designed to remove your eye makeup. I find that cleansing wipes are good for removing the first layer of dirt and foundation from skin. But they don’t tackle my eye spackle the way Lumene does. The brand is sold in department stores in Scandinavia but is sold at scandalously low prices at drugstores in the U.S. Their products are comprised of natural Arctic ingredients like cloudberry, lingonberry and blueberry, harvested only once a year by hand.

Price: $3

Where To Buy: cvs.com