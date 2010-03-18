HerCut Styling Catalysts

Forget hair types and textures; the real secret to great hair is all in how you keep up the haircut. A new brand of tech-driven styling products called HerCut aims to pick up where your stylist left off by optimizing your cut using molecular-based formulas.
Based on the concept that there are five main types of haircuts–the bob, the pixie, the shag, the blunt cut and long layers–the line uses so-called styling catalysts that have polymers and ions to help your hair make the most of its cut by controlling how it moves. I used the Long Layers Catalyst on my limp locks and saw an instant change in how my hair moved. Instead of just hanging shapelessly, the coil-shaped molecules in the catalyst wrapped around my hair, causing my layers to look bouncy and fresh.
Price: $28
Where To Buy: sephora.com
