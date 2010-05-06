Flora by Gucci

We’ve seen our fair share of floral fragrances, but this one is anything but your typical flowery perfume.The rich and concentrated eau de parfum features strong notes of rose, osmanthus, sandalwood and patchouli to give the scent its dramatic sensuality. The lush flowers combine with the warm undertones to create a sultry, seductive scent that instantly put us under its hypnotic spell.

Price: $80

Where To Buy: bloomingdales.com