Beauty For Real See The Light! Illuminating Lip Gloss

Want to make your lips look extra pouty and plush? This refreshingly cool lip gloss features a cutting-edge lip plumping formula that penetrates deep within the skin’s surface to help you achieve full, luscious lips. Plant-derived antioxidants like green tea and grape seed extracts work to firm and renew while aloe vera and avocado oil soothe skin, giving you a softer, prettier pout.
Price: $22
Where To Buy: beautyforreal.com
