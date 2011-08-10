StyleCaster
Product Obsession: NARS Night Series Nail Polish Collection

NARS just keeps on throwing treats our way! As I was browsing narscosmetics.com last night, I came across the Night Series Nail Polish Collection and almost died I have witnesses. Then, just like clock-work I got the NARS launch information this morning.

I am super excited and I know you are, too! NARS Cosmetics introduces the Limited Edition Night Series nail polish collection to complement their famous Night Series eyeshadows, which are great for going out and creating a smokey eye in a variety of colors.

The collection consists of 4 polishes in perfect-for-Fall colors. The colors (left to right): Night Rider (plum with silver glitter), Night Porter (black with green pearls), Night Breed (black with silver glitter), Night Flight (black with cobalt blue pearls).

I’m obsessed with Night Flight! What’s your favorite?

The polishes are available for $17 each on narscosmetics.com

