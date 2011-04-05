Product Obsession: MJ Splash Cocktail Collection

In this sort-of-spring season that we’re drudging through, anything that can remind us of warm weather or bring us a bit closer to summer, we want. Marc Jacobs has launched a fragrance trio for Spring/Summer 2011 this month, inspired by that first sip of a refreshing cocktail when you’re laying out on a sunny, summer day. Picturing this? Pining for it? Yea, us too.

The limited-edition MJ Splash Cocktail Collection includes three fragrances, Cranberry, Ginger and Curacao all meant to let you indulge in the simple pleasures of summer. Cranberry has notes of tangerine and cranberry (obviously) as well as red currant and honeysuckle. Ginger smells of fresh cut ginger, coriander, bourbon and sandalwood, whereas Curacao is a mix of lime, blood orange, apricot and pears.

The 300 ml bottles are $68 each, and available now at macys.com.

Photo Courtesy of Coty Prestige