Product Obsession: Why You’ll Love L’Oréal INOA

Remember the makeover episode of America’s Next Top Model when one of the contestants had to get her hair bleached blonde, and the pain on her scalp was so bad that she was crying hysterically on national television? Better yet, remember the time you or your best friend suffered a similar experience, and the intensity of bleach burning your head was too much to handle? The unfortunate side of dying your hair is that the chemicals can not only physically hurt you, but they can also damage your hair to the point of being brittle, dehydrated and all around unhealthy.

Thankfully there are companies like L’Oréal Professionnel, striving to create new hair products with the proper ingredients to stop the hair murder that’s been going on since the beginning of time. Two years ago, L’Oréal Professionnel introduced the INOA, and coming this July, they’re introducing INOA ODS2 (which stands for “Oil Delivery System”) and INOA Color Care. This week, we tested out the INOA Color Care Sulfate Free Shampoo, Conditioner, and Masque. Being seasoned veterans in the art of trying out new products on the market, we went into the whole thing with low expectations. The end result, though, was one of the most positive experiences we’ve had with hair. The product has a noticeably higher quality and better texture, which leaves your hair feeling completely revamped. Below is everything you need to know about why L’Oreal INOA will be your hair’s new best friend.

With the INOA ODS2 permanent professional hair coloring system, there is no ammonia or odor. This means that your hair won’t die from the dye, and the smell of the product won’t make you want to avoid salons for the rest of your life. Say goodbye to the days of scalp burns and intense pain.

Your hair will enjoy 50% more shine, meaning “dull locks” is a thing of the past. On top of being shinier, you’ll notice that the product will last for 6 weeks of intense hydration and nutrition. The shade range available includes bright blondes, rich browns and blacks, and vibrant reds. To find a salon with L’Oréal Professionnel, look here.

The INOA Color Care System has Argan Oil and Green Tea extract, which make the hair smooth and shiny while maintaining color radiance. Plus, they smell divine.

The Color Care products work on all color treated hair, but perform best when used with the INOA ODS2 professional hair coloring system.

(INOA Color Care Sulfate Free Shampoo, $25; INOA Color Care Conditioner, $25; INOA Color Care Masque, $33, all available August 2012)

[Image via Culturemag]