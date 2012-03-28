Product Obsession: Kate Somerville’s DermalQuench Liquid Lift

Kate Somerville, your facials make us swoon. But what used to be reserved for celebrity clients is now available at home, and we are forever grateful. The new DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment is the solution to the problems that women have been trying to solve since the dawn of time – sagging, aging, wrinkles and dry skin. In a sleek, innovative little can, the DermalQuench Liquid Lift lets your skin breathe while it feeds it all of the ingredients it’s been asking for (seriously, I tested it out and my face is already thanking me).

So how do you use this wonderful little invention? Simply shake the bottle and apply twice a day, in the morning and at night. To use, press down the actuator button on the top of the can and apply three horizontal stripes to the right side of your face, and immediately massage the Liquid Lift into your face and neck. Repeat this process on the left side of your face.

The best part about this product? While you’re applying it, your face literally gets a fresh burst of oxygen and moisture, which is exactly what it needs to be ready for Spring. If you need any more convincing (hard to believe, but we’ll indulge), take a look at these Before & After photos. We’re totally standing behind anything Kate Somerville does, especially once she branched out into the world of at-home products.