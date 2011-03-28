Product Obsession: Jo Malone Home Candles by David Hicks

Jo Malone, the brand known for the ultimate in luxury bath, body and home scents has collaborated with David Hicks, one of Britain’s most influential interior designers of the late 20th century.

Hicks, known for his mix of old and new prints and modern-graphic style still influences many designers today. His son, Ashley Hicks, (also a designer) reinterpreted three of his classic geo-patterns that were reflective of the Jo Malone scents.

The three scents in this limited-edition collection are Lime Basil & Mandarin in Riviera, Pomegranate Noir in Herbert’s Carnation, and Red Roses in Hicksonian. Not only do the candles smell amazing (my faves are Pomegranate Noir and Lime Basil & Mandarin) but they are the perfect desk accessory or housewarming gift.

(Jo Malone Decorated Home Candles by David Hicks, $65 each, jomalone.com)