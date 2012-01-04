Product Obsession: Clearasil PerfectaWash

Finally! Someone figured out the key to clear skin – the perfect amount of face wash.

Long time favorite skincare brand, Clearasil, has launched PerfectaWash, an automatic face wash dispenser that provides you with the perfect amount of cleanser without over-drying your skin.

Stationed right at the edge of my sink, I no longer have to fumble with my wet face wash caps as my eyes are closed and filled with water. PerfectaWash’s sleek container and motion sensor distributes the perfect dose of face wash into my hands, every time.

PerfectaWash is dermatologist tested and provides visibly clearer skin in less than 12 hours. And for someone like me, who has relatively clear skinwith breakout flares, it’s the perfect solution to my occasional problem.

PefectaWash’s starter kit comes with the dispenser (filled with batteries!) and two refills of their Rapid Action formulas. My favorite is the Soothing Plant because of its mild scent that triggers just the right amount of invigoration every morning. But don’t just take my word for it, try out PerfectaWash for yourself and be sure to report back on what you think!

Clearasil PerfectaWash, $19.99, amazon.com