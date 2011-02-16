A Product of High Intelligence

Intelligent Nutrients just got a little smarter. The organic beauty brand based on USDA and The Soil Association principles, proves the possibility of deriving leading beauty products solely from food and natural resources.

Originally designed to reinterpret the essence of true hair care, Intelligent Nutrients has expanded to include professional quality hair styling, fragrances, lip therapies, and most recently an anti-aging skin care package.

The certified package is comprised of a cleanser, mist, serum, and moisturizer — all fueled by super fruits and nutrients. Prominent ingredients range from acai, argan, and apricot, to Intellimune Seed Oil Complex — Intelligent Nutrients’ pioneering signature formula. Intellimune combines vitamins, antioxidants, essential fatty acids, and plant sterols, all to enhance the complexion and hydrate the skin.

Continued use helps restore color, reduce lines, and deliver softer, more touchable skin in only 6-12 weeks!

Intelligent Nutrients Organic Anti-Aging Skin Care Set, $190, at spiritbeautylounge.com.

Use Promo Code: INAASET and receive $40 off, this week only. It doesn’t get much smarter than that.