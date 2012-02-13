Zac Posen Has 1950s Barbie Meets Geisha at NYFW Backstage

We’ve seen a lot of reinterpretations of iconic looks, celebrities, and eras, with the beauty at Zac Posen being no exception. Kabuki, key makeup artist for MAC Cosmetics described the look as a “1950s Barbie doll mixed with a Geisha; a look that is reminiscent of the glamour of the early 1980s, that can be quite seductive.” Angularity is key to achieving the look in both makeup and hair (more on that later), with great attention drawn to the brows, eyes, and lips.

After starting with the MAC Sculpt Foundation and Studio Finish Concealer on the lids, he winged it out at the temples for dramatic, retro effect. He then used Bare Canvas Paint and highlighted the lids all over followed with Light Touch Press Pigment, then went in with Fascinating Pencil along the top lashes, drawing out. He then used Feline Pencil along the water line, smudging out and angling it with #266 Angle Brush out to draw attention to the eyes. Next the final swoosh of shadow is applied via Expensive Pink shadow directly into the eye crease, with some Haux Shadow into the inner corners. Wrapping the eye look, Kabuki gave the brows and eyes the full treatment by using the Dirty Blonde Brow Pencil into an elongated, exaggerated line.

For cheeks, Mineralize Skinfinish was used in the deeper shade options for a very soft contour look. Lips were matte and potent with the Cherry Lip Pencil applied all over and Red and Crimson Lipmix blended with a Gloss Texture to give a final, strong, lacquered aesthetic.

Luigi Murenu, Global Creative Consultant for John Frieda wanted to play off of “Zac Posen’s Japanese architecture inspiration, and create something modern and punky.” Texture and volume were added into the hair via the John Frieda Luxurious Volume Mousse, then the hair was brought back into a ponytail, crimped, and brushed out. Next a piece of black duct tape was wrapped around the ponytail, with an actual ponytail band secured at the bottom of the hair. the hair was rolled up sideways to create a chignon, while extension pieces, that were literally lacquered with Frizz-Ease and Sheer Solution (a new product, coming out now), cut, and inserted into the duct tape. Pinned into place with hair pins, the entire head of hair was finished off with the Luxurious Volume Hairspray.

Nails were executed by Keri Blair for MAC Cosmetics in a gorgeous new red, Flaming Rose (available this fall) that perfectly compliment the lip color. “The recurring theme this seasons so far has been “lips and tips;” a throw back to the the 1970s of matching the two, and it is a classic approach to beauty,” Blair shares. “This red (Flaming Rose), is a true neutral red; not too warm or too cool, and looks great on all skin tones. The best accessory this fall is a great red color for the nails!” Blair recommends applying your favorite base coat, followed by two coats of Flaming Rose and finishing off with one coat of Overlacquer Top Coat.