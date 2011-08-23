Your Festival Must Haves to End the Summer with a Bang

Well everyone, it’s that time of year again. No, not back to school. It’s time for those final, ”end of the summer” festival weekends to round out your summer with a bang. Along with the fun, crazy times had at these festivals comes the heat and strain of standing outside in the sun surrounded by thousands of peeps for hours on end. To make this a little more bearable so you can stop focusing on how sweaty you are and pay attention to the awesomeness of the live band in front of you, we’ve come up with the beauty essentials for you to tote along to festivals.

1. You know you’ll need to reapply whilst jamming out in the heat of the day, so carry these handy wipes with you. Throw a few in your bag and you’re set for the day. (DERMAdoctor Medetate Deoderant Wipes, $48, sephora.com)

2. Lugging around a toothbrush and toothpaste could get cumbersome all weekend at a festival, but these Wisps are the perfect size and leave you feeling so fresh and so clean clean. (Colgate Wisp Portable Toothbrush, $8, drugstore.com)

3. Fighting germs is no joke. This lavender sanitizing spray is super convenient and ideal for on the go. (EO Hand Sanitizing Spray in Organic Lavender, $1.60, eoproducts.com)

4. It’s probably best that your travel perfume is a liquid so you won’t reach for your gloss and start smacking on some solid perfume. Ick. There will be no mistaking this great rollerball perfume for any of your balm. (Marc Jacobs Eau de Parfum Rollerball, $25, sephora.com)

5. Regardless of the weather, most concerts leave you sticky and shiny from the tight (but awesome) quarters you’re herded into. These Green Tea blotting wipes are so compact and discreet; you can whip one out, blot away, and discard before the blink of an eye. (Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens, $10, sephora.com)

1. Go ahead and take the precautionary measure that we like to call waterproof mascara. You never know when the sky will open up and you’re stuck outside in the rain or tears could even be shed if you’re witnessing a fave band. Best to be prepared. (DiorShow Waterproof Mascara, $24.50, sephora.com)

2. There’s likely to be some down time in between sets, this Sally Hansen color pen is perfect to pass the time and update your look simultaneously. It’s the perfect little tool for multitaskers. (Sally Hansen Color Quick Fast Dry Nail Color, $8.49, walgreens.com)

3. This rich cream shadow stick from Laura Mercier is the ideal size and comes in handy if you need to transition your daytime festival look to night! (Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Color, $24, sephora.com)

4. This red tea lip treatment will replenish your lips with nourishment after hours in the drying sun. We love the crimson, berry-esque color; perfect to transition you into fall. (Ole Henriksen African Red Tea Lip Exfoliating Lip Salvation, $15, olehenriksen.com)

On a side note, here are some of the best festivals in the coming month to round out your summer. Take a look.

(Dave Matthews Caravan Festival, August 26-28; North Coast Music Festival, September 2-4; MusicFest NW, September 7-11; Austin City Limits, September 16-18)