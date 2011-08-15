You vs. the Rain: Preventative Measures to Survive the Day

It’s summer, which means it’s humid and sticky. And if you’re anything like me, it’s inevitable that you’ll forget your umbrella on the day a monsoon hits. Since there really is no way to prevent the rain, here’s a list of methods you can take to defend your makeup and hair against its wrath:

What’s one of the first things that comes to a girl’s mind when it starts to rain? “Shoot, my makeup is going to run.” Prevent such catastrophes by applying a combination waterproof/streak proof foundation like DiorSkin Forever Extreme Wear. It glides onto your skin, creating a flawlessly smooth look and the exclusive nano-stretch technology ensures that it’ll feel (and look) like a second skin. (DiorSkin Forever Extreme Wear Foundation, $46, sephora.com)

Summer rain means sticky air. And the more humid it is, the more oily skin can get, which is why a pack of Boscia’s Green Tea Blotting Linens should always be kept handy. They absorb oil and diminish unwanted shine without ruining your makeup. Plus, they smell as light and refreshing as a tall glass of iced green tea! (Boscia Green Tea Blotting Linens, $10, sephora.com)

Many eyeliners claim to be waterproof, but most can’t even withstand the inevitable tears of laughter shed when watching an episode of The Office. This isn’t the case for EmphasEYES Amazonian clay waterproof liner-it really does withstand the rain, the heat, and any other element out to ruin your makeup. Infused with a micronized clay and a “waterproof agent” that comes from various plant waxes, it makes the line on your lid simply un-smudge-able. (Tarte EmphasEYES Amazonian Clay Waterproff Liner, $22, sephora.com)

Anyone who has problems with frizz can tell you that even just a few drops of rain can be really detrimental to straight styles. That’s where Living Proof’s Straight Spray comes in; this isn’t your run-of-the-mill frizz control product. It contains PolyfluroEster (a molecule discovered by the developers at Living Proof) which creates a shield on your locks (be they dry or wet) which doesn’t let water into your hair shaft. The Straight Spray doesn’t use oils, repels against all elements, and it will also add that nice, shiny look that is often lost after being caught in a downpour. (Living Proof Straight Spray, $29, sephora.com)

And, as an added (and slightly obvious) tip: always keep some bobby pins lying around in your bag! They can help with pesky side-curling, which is something I (and my bangs) suffer from. (Lauren Conrad is a fan of wearing her fringe back too!)