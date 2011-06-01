What To Stash At His Place: A Guide To The Necessities

So you’ve moved past the just-a-toothbrush phase into the “what can I get away with leaving here?” phase. This step in a relationship is always a big one and you don’t want to overstep your bounds. Your boyfriend is ready to allow you some space in his bathroom or room for a few staple items that make staying over easier. This doesn’t give you the freedom to leave a box of tampons under his sink.You don’t want to scare him away with contraptions like eyelash curlers and green face masks! Think simple, quick and small.

Above are some products that are useful, small and painless to his eyes!