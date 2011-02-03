Valentine’s Day Gifts That Won’t Make You Fat

So as we all know, due to the excessive amount of Flowers.com and Godiva commercials, it’s that time of the year again: Valentine’s Day! That time where guys and girls try and get all creative with gifts that they’ll forget about 5 seconds after they tweet it. Harsh right?? What can I say, tough love is my thing.

So, instead of buying those chocolates that you’re going to regret 20 seconds after you eat it or that pink stuffed bear that claims to love you at every squeeze (liar) check out our favorite fragrance picks for every lady in your life, even if that lady is YOU! Trust me, you deserve it.