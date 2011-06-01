Unisex Fragrances, A Do Or A Don’t?

I haven’t worn a unisex fragrance since my CK One days in middle school. Although I am drawn to more than one type of fragrance, my signature scent is known to be Chloe, and recently Ralph Lauren Blue. Both of these carry different kinds of notes but are both feminine. Each fragrance carries a variety of notes; top notes, middle notes and base notes. The top notes are what you smell right after applying the fragrance. The middle notes start to arrive after the top notes fade. These along with the bottom notes are the predominant scents of the fragrance. The base notes usually don’t start to arrive until you’ve been wearing the fragrance and is the basis of the lasting scent.

Even though my fragrance taste can be a bit eclectic (I like both light florals as well as some muskier scents), I really only see myself purchasing fragrances created specifically for women. I feel that fragrances are supposed to be sensual and regardless of how light or heavy their notes are, I want them to portray femininity. Fragrance should emulate a certain feeling, and that can be different for a man and a woman. I usually think of men’s fragrances as colognes with more masculine notes. But maybe times are changing with the launch and growth of the unisex market. Khloe Kardashian Odom and Lamar Odom have recently launched a unisex fragrance together, “Unbreakable”. These types of fragrances are supposed to work well with both the chemistry of a man and a woman. I’m not sure if I’m buying into it, but I’ve found some unisex fragrances that seem to be popular that may be worth giving a try.