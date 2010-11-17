Unexpected Beauty Gems at The Beauty Supply Store

You probably buy most of your beauty products in drugstores, beauty boutiques or department stores (or their sites), but did you know beauty supply stores are a treasure trove of amazing, hard-to-find, and often inexpensive, beauty items!

Face Secrets Make Up Brush Cleansing Towelettes

They clean brushes brilliantly, are inexpensive and perfect for travel. Store then in a small Ziploc bag to prevent them from drying out. (Face Secrets Make Up Brush Cleansing Towelettes, $5.49, SallyBeauty.com)

Peeka-Bu Intimate Mirror

OK, so I admit I was a little perplexed by this one when I first stumbled across it, but its actually very handy for grooming, bikini waxing and trimming the area -and those hard to see places! (Peeka-Bu Intimate Mirror, $24.95, BigDaddyBeauty.com)

Mane n Tail Hoofmaker Hand & Nail Therapy

Mane n Tails hair care line is a godsend for dry, damaged and coarse hair. They also make amazing hand cream, based on a formula to protect horses hoofs. It smells great, moisturizes well, and dries quickly with no greasy film. An added benefit: it keeps nails and cuticles soft and protects against breakage. (Mane ‘n Tail Hoofmaker, $2.99,Walgreens.com)

Betty Dain Make Up and Hair Protector Hood

If youre going for a big night out look or heading to a photo-shoot or TV appearance and dont want to mess up hours of beautiful hair and makeup when getting dressed, this is what you need. Its light, easy to pack and go and washable. (Betty Dain Make Up and Hair Protector Hood, $4.99, Amazon.com)

Tweezerman Folding Eyelash Comb

This little eyelash comb is one of the best lash combs on the market and super durable too, thanks to its gold plated metal teeth. The teeth are pointed perfectly to cut through clumped mascara and separate lashes beautifully. (Tweezerman Folding Eyelash Comb, $12.53, Amazon.com)

In addition, some beauty supply stores like Rickys in the NYC area, even have a service where they will track down your products, pack it up and deliver to your door within an hour, for a flat fee of $20!