Try Out Spring Lip Trends With Sheer Lip Colors

I’ve learned from quite a few beauty experts lately that it’s time to stop hesitating about color on our lips, and just start testing out some products until you find what works for you. For those of you who are really nervous about the bolds and brights, there are plenty of sheer washes of color that will look great for the spring season.

I’ve listed out my recent faves below in some of this seasons hottest hues for all of you colorphobes.

These lip pencils from NARS give you a light wash of color while also keeping your lips moisturized. You have full control over how much color you want with these I’m loving the coral shade, Happy Days. (NARS Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil in Happy Days, $24, narscosmetics.com)

Poppy King, the ultimate in red lipstick, has a new shade called Medieval which is a sheer red hue that Poppy recommends applying to your cheeks as well. (Lipstick Queen Medieval Lipstick, $20, barneys.com)

The Stickglosses by Laura Mercier both moisturizes your lips and gives you a sheer wash of color, try Fuchsia for an extra pop. (Laura Mercier Stickgloss, $20, lauramercier.com)

Clinique’s Chubby Sticks are an obsession of mine, both moisturizing the lips and again giving you that light coloring that you desire – in a range of eight colors from brights to deep hues. (Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $15, clinique.com)

Burberry’s new super hydrating and light formulas are perfect for adding that light coat of color on your lips. And, how can you pass up that sexy case? (Burberry ‘Lip Cover’ Soft Satin Lipstick, $30, nordstrom.com)

