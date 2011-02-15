Topshop Exclusive: Spring Makeup Campaign Images Sneak Peek

Beauty High got an exclusive sneak peek to Topshop’s latest makeup ad campaigns which feature the spring trend and new core products for the brand, launching on February 18th. The campaign, starring two of our favorite models Ashley Smith and Chrishelle, were shot by John Ollins with hair styled by Shon and makeup by Hannah Murray.

Hannah walked us through how she completed each look, stating that for the new Sandstorm trend collection they wanted to create looks that had a “hippie feel in the desert” but still keeping the look very “free.”

Enjoy the gorgeous images above, and Murray’s insight into each of the looks. And, head to Topshop for the new Trend collection on February 18th (the core collection products will be available starting in March).