Topshop Debuts the ’70s-Inspired Smoke & Mirrors Collection

As if we didn’t have enough reasons to love Topshop, the mega-brand has created a limited edition 11-piece collection, Smoke & Mirrors, inspired by the timeless beauty looks of the 1970s. Glowing, soft skin with blush, bronze, and highlighter accents, doe eyes with robust lashes, and high gloss nails epitomize the Topshop Make Up look in a color palette friendly to the fall/winter season.

Gorgeously hand drawn, geometric-patterned packaging alludes to 1970s wallpaper and a revamped Art Deco aesthetic, giving the pieces both a luxurious retro and modern feel. Click on the slide show above to view the Topshop Make Up Autumn/Winter Smoke & Mirrors Trend Collection, and watch Topshop’s video tutorial on how to get the Smoke & Mirrors look.

The Topshop Make Up Smoke & Mirrors Collection retails for $12-$25 and is available now at select Topshop stores nationwide and online at Topshop.com