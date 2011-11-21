Top Products Bought by College Students Across the Country

If anyone were to ask me why I am obsessed with beauty products, they would probably get a few different answers depending on the day. But, the one that always remains true is the fact that I can experiment with my look (and the products) at any given time. If I want to complete my preppy look, I’ll style my hair straight with the help of a few hair products — if I want to be a bit Boho, I’ll leave it curly and carefree.

But aside from the fact that we know our own beauty product faves, what we really like to know when it comes to beauty products is what everyone else is using. We like to know what our friends’ favorites are — what great red lipstick they’re wearing or what makes their hair so shiny and straight. With the help of Sephora we polled a range of 10 different college campuses around the country to find out what their top sellers are. Take a look above to see what sells out at your school, or at the schools around the country.

Are they some of your favorites? Or do you have any to add?