The Top 10 Worst Beauty Product Names Ever

Getting through the mid-week slump (as in, making it all the way through a Wednesday) isn’t always an easy task. So, we often take a few breaks by say, watching the Thierry Mugler live stream or playing with new beauty products. And, we occasionally find that we’re drawn to the products with humorous names or more enticing packaging, like today when I came across a nail polish in my drawer named “Throb.”

So, in order to entertain the rest of you, I’ve rounded up 10 of the worst beauty product names ever.