Top 10 Gifts For the Designer Junkie in Your Life

We all know that friend, the one who likes anything and everything- as long as it comes with a designer name attached to it.We also know that times are tough and that shopping for presents this year is definitely being done on a strict budget.

With Christmas just days away both time and money are running short. We took it upon ourselves to gather the best 10 gifts for your designer-junkie friend. From Gucci to David Yurman we found some amazing presents that will not only fit in your budget, but will also feed your friend’s designer addiction.