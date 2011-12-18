Top 10 Beauty Products of 2011

As we come to the end of 2011 (I know, how did this year go by so fast??) we obviously take a little bit of time to reflect back on the year. We of course think about all of the memories we’ve made — in our personal lives and professional lives — and we also think about how this year has changed in terms of the beauty world. The trends we’ve seen, and the products that have come across our desks and into our lives.

This year may have flown by, but it has certainly been a monumental year in terms of beauty. We can now speak of foam hair color as “normal” and nail wraps instead of nail polish as commonplace. Click through the slide show above for the rest of our top product picks of 2011!