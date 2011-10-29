Tom Ford Beauty: Get a Sneak Peek at the Lip Gloss

We have been waiting for Tom Ford Beauty since August when we showed you a sneak peek of the beauty collection, and now that the November 1 launch date is looming (start warming up your wallets ladies!) we couldn’t be anymore excited. That is until we got a look at a Tom Ford Ultra Shine Lip Gloss in our offices. We tested out Sugar Pink, a frosty pink that is just the perfect balance of fun and sophistication. A perfect gloss for everyday, adding just enough color to brighten your look without being overpowering, we knew that Mr. Ford wouldn’t fail us.

The whole collection just exudes color and glamour and in addition to the rest of the Ultra Shine Lip Glosses, we especially can’t wait to get our hands on the nail lacquer. Sixteen colors with extra-amplifiedgloss and shine that completes the “Tom Ford Look” that we all strive for.

The entire collection goes on sale tomorrow (November 1) at Bergdorf’s.