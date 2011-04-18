Timeless in Pink: Products For The Girly-Girl

There’s nothing that gets you into the spirit of the spring season more than a beautiful pink whether it’s on the lips, nails or cheeks. Here is the ultimate selection of pinks for all skin tones and makeup looks.

Lips

Matte, bright pink shades are a fresh, modern way to wear pink lipstick this Spring. If you like a bit of shine, try a sheer, semi matte lipstick or a stain/balm. No-fail pink shades are usually light to medium pink with brown undertones. Try Chanel Rouge Coco Shine in Boy, Estee Lauder Pure Color Lip Gloss in Fuchsia Fantasy, Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupte No. 10 in Provocative Pink, NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Sex Machine, Mark Gloss Gorgeous Stay On Lip Stain in Lolli or Dior Addict Lipstick in Dior Kiss 578.

Cheeks

Every woman looks better with a bit of pink on their cheeks – especially when you don’t have time for a lot of othr makeup. Just a touch on the cheeks is all you need (often the colors go on much sheerer and lighter than what you see in the compact). Blush pinks look great on very dark skin, and medium-toned bright pinks flatter most skin tones. If you are olive skinned, try pinks with a touch of peach or coral. Try: NARS Blush in Desire, Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush in Flush, Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks in Pink Truffle, Benefit Bella Bamba blush, or M.A.C Powder Blush in Pink Swoon.

Nails

Pink nails are always a “win”. You can go with a pale, soft pink, a bubblegum, candy-like pink, or even a bright orange or red-based pink, (which are perfect for toes in warmer months by the way). Try Sephora by O.P.I in Arm Candy, Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Pop Life Punch Drunk Pink, Rescue Beauty Lounge in Pepto Pink, Butter London in Snog, M.A.C “Quite Cute” Nail Lacquer in Ice Cream Cake.