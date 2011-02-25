Take Your Coverage Down A Notch With Tinted Moisturizer

As much as we go on about makeup for natural, dewy skin, the best way to actually look natural and dewy isn’t with makeup, it’s with your real skin. But if you’re over the age of 12 (and not a genetically blessed model) going completely bare isn’t really an option. Tinted moisturizers are the best of both worlds. They smooth out any minor flaws and redness, but still let your natural skin peek though. The lighter formula is much more youthful and modern than an opaque foundation. And as an added bonus, almost all of the formulas we’ve seen include at least SPF 15.

Above are a few of the best on the market!