When summer arrives, the city empties out on the weekends — no one wants to deal with the mix of heat and pavement. If you’re on the East coast, you may be headed out to places such as the Hamptons, Fire Island, the Jersey Shore or Far Rockaway, but in any case you’ll need some key items to carry along throughout the day. Browse through my beach bag essentials and let me know what your must have beach items are, in the comment box below!